Toddla T & Runkus Merge Forces On Upcoming Collaborative Album

Toddla T and Runkus have announced collaborative project 'OUT:SIDE' which will land on May 20th.

The union arrives after six years of sharing their mutual appreciation for reggae, hip-hop and dancehall.

After an amalgamation of studio sessions and interchanging new inspirations, the pair have gone on to produce a full body of work that anitcipates a range of voices both old and new.

Stand-out single 'GOODLOVE' dips into the tracklist, spoltighting the heavy-weight forces of Ky-Mani Marley who takes over with a rich, soulful hook.

As Runkus' storytelling weaves between Toddla T's Oscar nominated production, the track takes onboard a heavy dub bassline, giving a nod to Toddla's influences of soundsytem culture, radio and Notting Hill Carnival.

There is a familiar, vibrant energy that shines thorugh the pair's relationship, one that likewise resonates across lead single 'BIG CHUNE'.

Toddla T comments: "'GOODLOVE' allowed me to indulge in two of my favourite art forms that is reggae and dub music, get out the tape delay and spring vibe, and some of the most authentic instrumentation and vocals in the reggae space."

Runkus adds "Toddla got this to a place of simplicity and hardcore dub and vibes, it took the song to another level.”

Tune in now.

- - -