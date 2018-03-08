Toddla T Pairs With Moss Kena On 'Real Connection'

Toddla T pairs with rising vocalist Moss Kena on new song 'Real Connection'.

The producer returned with his vital full length 'Foreign Light', and since then has vowed to shine a light on emerging UK talent.

Already given props by Kendrick Lamar, rising vocalist Moss Kena stepped into the studio with Toddla T earlier in the year.

New single 'Real Connection' is the result and it's a fiery dancefloor burner with a taste of that tropical experience.

Toddla T can't help but bring the dancehall flavours, except this time it's delivered in a soulful, house-centric way.

Moss Kena explains: “Everyone at some point in a relationship will question if what they have is real, that’s what we’re all searching for, this song is my experience of that feeling...”

Toddla continues: “From the minute we made this record in my studio I fell in love with it. I’m so happy for it to see the light of day!”

Tune in now.

