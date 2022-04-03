Toddla T And Runkus Combine On 'BIG CHUNE'

Toddla T and Runkus combine on new single 'BIG CHUNE'.

Toddla T has close connections with Jamaican music culture, having made a multitude of visits to the island over the years.

The producer met Runkus a while back, and they swapped details, remaining in touch throughout.

Building the beat for 'BIG CHUNE' he seemed to know implicitly who should go on it, and quickly dialled up the Jamaican artist.

Runkus adds colour and tone to the track, seeming to build outwards from Toddla T's energy.

Toddla T comments: “I met Runkus back in 2016 when I flew out there with BBC Radio 1Xtra, he was part of my cypher series of new talent as he was one of the most talked about names on the island. His personality, talent and vibes were really unique, he blew my mind in every way - lyrics, flow, content. Runkus is one of the most exciting artists to come out of Jamaica in the last few years...”

Runkus continues: “As Toddla expressed, we met at the BBC Radio 1Xtra freshman cypher in Jamaica out by wickie wackie. Upon meeting him, the only thing I could think was ‘wow this bredda really loves music’. a quality I can always appreciate. He could’ve worked with anyone else but he chose people he’s a genuine fan of with love, honour and respect.”

Tune in now.

