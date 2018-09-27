Tobi Sunmola Raises The Bar On 'Be My Lover'

UK rap is only viewed as being a London concern, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

The rise of Mist has put Birmingham firmly on the map, while Manchester's own underground scene is producing some stellar talent.

Tobi Sunmola is leading this Mancunian charge, a rising rap force with a subtle sense of soul.

New single 'Be My Lover' is fantastic, the poised production utilising those sighing backing vocals, squelching electronics, and of course Tobi's own delivery.

It's about "love that is broken but it’s love regardless and that love keeps us connected," he says, and it's a warm, emotive, spine-tingling return.

Tune in now.

