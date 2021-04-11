TNGHT Return With New Blaster 'TUMS'

TNGHT return with new single 'TUMS'.

The production duo - Hudson Mohawke and Lunice - released their 'II' EP in 2019, raising the bar for larger-than-life club electronics yet again.

The pair were due to play a flurry of international shows in 2020, but the pandemic wiped out their plans.

The year is drawing to a close, so TNGHT have begun to draw up a new schedule, with some fresh material.

'TUMS' is out now, a feral blaster that is laced with a sense of pent up vibrancy finally being unleashed.

“'Tums' was made from that collective feeling of “omg maybe there actually ARE going to be parties again”. That feeling seemed to inspire the first principles of the TNGHT project: Keep it really fun. Dumb. Hard-hitting. Don’t overwork it,” comments Hudson Mohawke. Lunice adds: "This one really showcases our two distinct styles and how well they still work together despite their sonic differences...”

Out now, 'TUMS' has made an emphatic impact - intriguingly, it was mastered by Bristol producer Joker.

Dan Streit directs the visuals, which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: Tom Keelan

