Tkay Maidza Links With Yung Baby Tate On New Single 'Kim'

Tkay Maidza has shared her new single 'Kim'.

The artist follows 2020's superb EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2' with a brand new single, an explosive link up with Yung Baby Tate.

Out now, the bubbling, vibrant, colourful single comes equipped with a fantastic video, one that pays homage to vital figures named Kim from pop culture.

So, watch out for Tkay Maidza's nods to Lil Kim’s iconic 1999 MTV VMAs outfit , Kim Kardashian’s PAPER cover shoot, and a 10 foot tall guest appearance from Yung Baby Tate.

Tkay comments...

“The idea for the song came from Kim Possible, an iconic figure in my childhood - she always came out on top. I thought why not make a song to remind those who question me that I will always figure it out like Kim. From there when we started planning a video we thought why not recreate iconic moments from other iconic Kims across generations.”

Tune in now.

