Tkay Maidza Announces New EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3'

It's out on July 9th...
Robin Murray
News
08 · 06 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 08 · 06 · 2021
0

Tkay Maidza has laid out plans for new EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3'.

Out on July 9th via 4AD, the incoming EP closes a chapter in her life, ending a triptych of personal documents.

The EP will feature eight new songs, with Tkay Maidza working alongside long-time studio collaborator Dan Farber.

The release features 'Kim' and 'Syrup', while Tkay Maidza has placed a brand new track online alongside the announcement.

Fiery songwriting with a post-genre fee, 'Cashmere' is out now - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

- - -

Tkay Maidza
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read more about...

Read this next