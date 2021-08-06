Tkay Maidza Announces New EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3'

Tkay Maidza has laid out plans for new EP 'Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3'.

Out on July 9th via 4AD, the incoming EP closes a chapter in her life, ending a triptych of personal documents.

The EP will feature eight new songs, with Tkay Maidza working alongside long-time studio collaborator Dan Farber.

The release features 'Kim' and 'Syrup', while Tkay Maidza has placed a brand new track online alongside the announcement.

Fiery songwriting with a post-genre fee, 'Cashmere' is out now - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe

