TiZ East Injects Some Energy With 'Trappy'

London rapper TiZ East returns with new single 'Trappy'.

The Newham force has come racing out the traps in the past 12 months, sharing a string of superb singles.

Tracks such as '24/7' and 'Bad Habits' have carved out his name, drawing from grime, road rap, and beyond.

New single 'Trappy' continues his rise, with his bubbling flow set against some day-glo production.

Effortlessly infectious, it's a classy return, a punchy piece of underground rap with wide appeal.

The video is online now - check it out below.

