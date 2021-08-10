Tiwa Savage Blackmailed Over Sex Tape

Nigerian star Tiwa Savage is being blackmailed over a sex tape.

The songwriter made the admission to American radio station Power 105.1, speaking frankly about the ongoing situation.

The tape features Tiwa and her current boyfriend, and has landed in the hands of an outside party.

This party is attempting to blackmail Tiwa Savage, threatening to put the tape online.

"I am not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural," she told interviewer Angie Martinez. "I pay it now and then two months down the line you're gonna come back... and then who knows if I do sent you the money you probably will release it anyway."

Tiwa Savage says she learned about the situation this week, and her boyfriend is "going crazy" over the news.

