Tirzah's 'Send Me' Is An Addictive Return

Tirzah returns with new single 'Send Me' - tune in now.

The songwriter's astonishing 2018 album 'Devotion' ranked at the top of those End Of Year lists, garnering across the board acclaim .

Yet it goes deeper than this. Tirzah was hugely inspiring to artists around her, regularly cited as an inspiration by her fellow songwriters.

New single 'Send Me' marks her return, it's an extremely exciting move - raw yet soulful, there's a damaged feel to the sonics which is completely intimate.

Constructed alongside long-term collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, it's a truly wonderful experience, sharply imaginative in its execution.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

