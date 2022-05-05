Tirzah's 'Ribs' Grapples With Future Shadows

Tirzah has shared intriguing new track 'Ribs'.

The songwriter's new album 'Colourgrade' is out now, and it seems she's not quite ready to leave the creative sphere.

Set to play a run of US and European shows this summer, Tirzah has just dropped something new.

Out now, 'Ribs' carries that trademark Tirzah grace, with her soft delivery moving effortlessly through the electronic arrangement.

Coby See and Mica Levi contribute, continuing their previous creative relationship, while Kwes handles the mix down.

As Tirzah puts it: "'Ribs' sit close to the heart. It was another 'future shadow' - MF Doom."

Tune in now.

Catch Tirzah at the following shows:

June

18 London Electric Brixton

21 Bristol Fiddlers

22 Glasgow SWG3 Studio Warehouse

23 Manchester The Stoller Hall

24 Dublin The Button Factory

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

- - -