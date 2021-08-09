Tirzah Shares Sublime New Track 'Hive Mind'

London creative Tirzah has shared her soulful new jammer 'Hive Mind'.

The songwriter's much anticipated new album 'Colourgrade' is out on October 1st, and it follows the across-the-board praise lavished on 'Devotion'.

Out next month, the album is trailed by new single 'Hive Mind' which displays Tirzah at her most soulful.

The clipped beats have a steady metronomic pulse, while the vocal evolution seems to rise and fall in waves.

Online now, 'Hive Mind' is accompanied by a 10 minute short film directed by Leah Walker and Rebecca Salvadori, one that features the extended CURL crew, Coby Sey and Mica Levi.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

- - -