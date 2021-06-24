Tirzah Announces New Album 'Colourgrade'

Tirzah will release new album 'Colourgrade' on October 1st.

The London artist's astonishing 2018 album 'Devotion' lived long in the memory, making her return all the more anticipated.

With tracks 'Sink In' and 'Send Me' illuminating her return, Tirzah is now able to sketch out a forward path.

New album 'Colourgrade' is out on October 1st, following jam sessions at The Room Studios in South London.

Written alongside Coby Sey, the incoming album is led by new song 'Tectonic'.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger

