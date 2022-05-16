Tion Wayne's 'IFTK' Is A La Roux-Sampling Smash

Tion Wayne has shared new single 'IFTK'.

The Edmonton rapper provided 2021 with one of its most successful UK rap endeavours, the history-making No. 1 drill smash 'Body'.

New single 'IFTK' made a huge impression on its release last week, and it uses a classic UK single for its hook.

La Roux's evergreen 'In For The Kill' melded bass culture with pop suss, courtesy of a fantastic Skream remix.

Out now, 'IFTK' spins the sample in a UK drill direction, and it could well be another summer smash from the North London talent.

The 'luxe video was shot in Mexico - tune in below.

- - -