Tion Wayne's 'Deluded' Is Absolutely Enormous

UK rap phenomenon Tion Wayne has shared new single 'Deluded'.

The rapper's single 'I Dunno' smashed into the Top 10 earlier this year, featuring Dutchavelli and national treasure Stormzy.

One of the year's defining UK rap tracks, follow up single 'Deluded' doesn't hold back.

A brash does of energy from one of the best in the game, it also features bars from Brum hero MIST.

An up-front mic assault from two singular talents, 'Deluded' should by rights follow 'I Dunno' to the pinnacle.

Tune in now.

