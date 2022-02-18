Tion Wayne, M24 Combine On New Single 'Knock Knock'

Tion Wayne and M24 combine on new single 'Knock Knock'.

Out now, the track is already a phenomenon - it has swept across TikTok, and notched up more than a quarter of a million YouTube plays overnight.

Set to be a smash hit, 'Knock Knock' rides an ice cold drill beat, with Tion and M24 on punchy, impactful form.

Trailed with a killer social media campaign, 'Knock Knock' follows the record-breaking success Tion Wayne enjoyed in 2021.

His Russ Millions collab 'Body' became the first drill track to hit No. 1, before breaking out internationally.

Could 'Knock Knock' follow suit? Time will tell.

Tune in below.

