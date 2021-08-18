Tion Wayne Announces New Album 'Green With Envy'

North London rapper Tion Wayne will release new album 'Green With Envy' on September 17th.

The Edmonton figure is one of UK rap's MVPs right now, fresh from scoring UK drill's first ever number one single.

Everything he touches turns to gold, with Tion Wayne now set to release a new album next month.

Out on September 17th, 'Green With Envy' is accompanied by a fashion capsule, with new single 'Wid It' set to go live in a few hours.

Featuring Tion sparring alongside south coast rapper ArrDee, it sounds like a sure-fire hit.



Tracklisting:

1. Where were they

2. Wid it X Arrdee

3. Anything Grr ft E1, Drilla & ZT (3x3)

4. Rock Dat ft Polo G

5. Loyal ft NSG

6. More Money

7. West End ft D-Block Europe

8. WYS ft RAYE

9. 4life ft Afro B

10. Wow

11. Body Remix ft Arrdee, E1,Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, ZT, Darkoo & Buni

12. Realest One

13. Spend A Bag ft 6LACK

14. Make it Out ft Joe Black, Scorcher, Rimzee & Potter Payper

15. Who’s True X Davido x Jae5

16. Home Coming

17. Roads To Riches

