tiny deaths Share New EP 'Magic - The Remixes'

LA project tiny deaths have this dreamy, electronic soaked sound.

Arriving in a digital haze, they fuse shoegaze melodies with somnambulist production, resulting in something powerfully poignant.

Reminiscent of Chromatics in places, or even School Of Seven Bells, the project has this outward creative stance that makes them supremely gifted collaborators.

New EP 'Magic - The Remixes' finds tiny deaths getting re-worked by a host of guests, ranging from hip-hop artists through to glitchy electronics and beyond.

Typically diverse, tiny deaths even decided to remix themselves, offering fresh perspective on their work.

tiny deaths singer Claire comments: “This project has always lent itself to remixing and we've had a few unofficial remixes pop up over the years, so it only felt right to do an official remix EP.”

“I reached out to some of my favourite producers I've encountered over the years to take a crack at the songs and was so happy at the results. Grant even remixed one of the songs himself! It's really cool to breathe new life into a project that's been out for almost a year, especially the one we're so proud of.”

Tune in now.

Pick up the new EP HERE.

Catch tiny deaths at the following shows:

October

19 Bristol Simple Things Festival

20 Cardiff SWN Festival

25 London The Waiting Room

27 Darmstadt 806qm (opening for Pale Honey)

28 Köln Blue Shell (opening for Pale Honey)

30 Berlin Urban Spree (opening for Pale Honey)

Photo Credit: Grant Spanier

