TINN Ups The Ante With New Single 'Obbo'

Birmingham force TINN returns with new single 'Obbo'.

The rapper's crisp flow and ear for production flair has allowed him to step out of the pack, asserting himself across a flurry of singles.

'Swear Down' and 'Represent' put him on the map, melding together elements of afro-swing, drill, and some gritty UK rap.

New single 'Obbo' ups the ante still further, an ultra-catchy return that patches together gritty electronics and a super punchy flow.

Supremely addictive, 'Obbo' is the Midlands rapper's latest anthem, and it comes after a co-sign from dancehall heavyweight Mavado.

TINN comments: "All of my music comes from life experiences, Obbo is something people go through every day, I just wanted to put it into my music."

Check out the 'luxe new video for 'Obbo' below.

