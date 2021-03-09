TINN Ups The Ante With New Single 'Obbo'

03 · 09 · 2021

Birmingham force TINN returns with new single 'Obbo'.

The rapper's crisp flow and ear for production flair has allowed him to step out of the pack, asserting himself across a flurry of singles. 

'Swear Down' and 'Represent' put him on the map, melding together elements of afro-swing, drill, and some gritty UK rap. 

New single 'Obbo' ups the ante still further, an ultra-catchy return that patches together gritty electronics and a super punchy flow. 

Supremely addictive, 'Obbo' is the Midlands rapper's latest anthem, and it comes after a co-sign from dancehall heavyweight Mavado. 

TINN comments: "All of my music comes from life experiences, Obbo is something people go through every day, I just wanted to put it into my music." 

Check out the 'luxe new video for 'Obbo' below.

TINN
