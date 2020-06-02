Timothy Clerkin Remixes GLOK's 'Projected Sounds'

Timothy Clerkin has stepped in to remix GLOK's 'Projected Sounds'.

GLOK is the electronic alter ego of Ride guitarist Andy Bell, who has been experimenting with all manner of left-field ideas in the studio.

Gathering these off piste sounds into one place, Andy Bell refined the ideas for a full album under the GLOK name.

'Dissident' was released in 2019, and a full remix package will be released on August 7th via Bytes.

Insult To Injury head honcho Timothy Clerkin seizes hold of album cut 'Projected Sounds' and steers it in a slo-mo, effects-drenched direction.

Teasing out fresh nuance from the Krautrock leaning original, he adds some acid squelch, with the chanted vocals building into something truly tripped out.

Shoegaze meats primordial Chicago house, this new remix is an inspired new take on the GLOK original.

