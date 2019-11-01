Timi Temple Rejects The Real World On 'Tomorrow Is Yesterday'

Everyone at some point or other in their lives has had One Of Those Conversations.

It's the moment when the plates are finished, the meal is over, and your family turn around to say: what are you going to do with your life?

It's a scary prospect, one that Sydney DIY maverick Timi Temple didn't exactly relish when it happened to him.

So he wrote a song about it. From its sloping riff to that nagging chorus 'Tomorrow Is Yesterday' is indie rock perfection, with the Australian artist shrugging his shoulders at The Real World.

A taut guitar pop burner, 'Tomorrow Is Yesterday' is about finding your own place in the world, and occupying it for as long as possible.

He comments: "The inspiration behind this song struck me at the start of 2019, I had just come from eight weeks of travel in Europe over new years and I was having dinner at Dad's when suddenly a family intervention took place..."

"Everyone had decided it was time for me to get a ‘real job’ and the pressure was on. I come from a family of seven where everyone has a ‘professional’ job and I’m the black sheep in the music/arts field. I was bombarded with questions regarding my future plans, house, etc and you can imagine the crushing anxiety that came with it. A line resonated with me after I had left frustrated from dinner... It was “you’re not just a kid anymore”. This ended up being the first line of the chorus."

Tune in now.

