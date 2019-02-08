Time For T Return With Hazy Pop Jammer 'Screenshot'

Brighton's Time For T return with hazy new guitar pop single 'Screenshot'.

The band's debut was a refreshing treat, but the south coast ensemble aim to top this on the incoming sequel.

'Galavanting' lands on October 4th, and it affords the four-piece space to truly stretch out, and try something different.

New single 'Screenshot' is case in point. Gently restrained melodics, it's slinky guitar interplay allows Time For T's harmonies to come to the fore.

A tuneful treat with a summer feel, it's a buoyant, gracefully uplifting return - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ana Becerra

