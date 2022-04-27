Tim Westwood 'Steps Down' From Capital Xtra Show

Tim Westwood is set to leave his Capital Xtra radio show.

The broadcaster became a pivotal voice for hip-hop culture on Radio 1, interviewing many of the greats on the station.

Later moving to 1Xtra, his show has been hosted by Capital Xtra for the past few years.

A joint investigation by the BBC and the Guardian has brought forward testimony from multiple women, each with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Now Capital Xtra have confirmed that Tim Westwood will be 'stepping down' from his show 'until further notice' following the claims.

The investigation forms the crux of an in-depth documentary on BBC Three.