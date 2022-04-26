Tim Westwood Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Women

Multiple women have accused hip-hop broadcaster Tim Westwood of sexual misconduct.

The radio figure has played a historic role in hip-hop's British evolution, and was for many years the culture's sole voice on Radio 1.

A pivotal broadcaster who interviewed many of the greats, Tim Westwood's conduct has come under fire of late.

A number of high profile social media incidents - and a profoundly uncomfortable Megan Thee Stallion interview - saw Clash call for Tim Westwood to be removed from his position within UK hip-hop culture.

Now a joint investigation between the BBC and the Guardian has seen several women come forwards to detail their experiences.

Seven women have accused the 64 year old DJ of sexual misconduct, including predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour as well as touching.

A full documentary is forthcoming, which features their voices; all are Black women, and the accusations range from 1992 to 2017.

Two of them sought careers in music, and accuse the DJ of abusing his power to initiate unwanted and unexpected sex.

Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power airs through BBC Three at 9pm on Tuesday.

The BBC has published an extensive piece including testimony from the women involved - find it HERE.

