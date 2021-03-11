Tim Sweeney Brings Beats In Space To Apple Music 1

Tim Sweeney is set to bring Beats In Space to Apple Music 1.

The show ran on WNYU in New York for 21 years, a two-decade span that saw it become one of the most influential platforms for long-form mixes.

A showcase for individual voices within club culture, Beats In Space is set to move to Apple Music 1 with a revamped format.

Now featuring a one hour mix from Tim Sweeney, a one hour mix from a guest DJ and an interview, it will air to a global audience for free.

Tim Sweeney explains...

"After 21 years on college radio in NYC, it felt time to graduate and take the next step to bring things to a wider audience. I still have the freedom to choose the music and guests DJs I want for the show, but now I have a team of people to help make that vision a reality. I’m really excited about taking the radio show on the road. We can record at a Beats In Space festival in Japan, a warehouse party in São Paulo or use one of the many Apple Music studios (New York, LA, London, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo). It’s a chance to really showcase what’s happening in dance music culture around the world."

"I’ve been travelling as a DJ for the past 20 years and bringing back what I’ve found to the radio in New York, but now I have a chance to show people what is happening in different cities straight from the source. It opens up so many opportunities to explore what is happening in this thriving and global dance music scene."