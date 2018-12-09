Tim Hecker Shares Haunting New Track 'Keyed Out'

Tim Hecker has shared haunting new song 'Keyed Out' - tune in now.

The producer is currently gearing up to release new album 'Konoyo', a Japanese term that translates roughly as "the world over here".

The material was recorded on the outskirts of Tokyo, with the electronic musician operating in the orbit of the gagaku ensemble Tokyo Gakuso.

Out on September 28th, new track 'Keyed Out' is online now, an absorbing, haunting, and meditative piece which draws on conversations with a recently deceased friend about negative space.

Tim Hecker explains: "The track 'Keyed Out' was written over several sessions and finished in a small temple on the outskirts of Tokyo, during one of our initial trips to record with Motonori."

"I wanted to resist the temptation to overload the music with layers and layers of hyper-edited texture, as if that would help the piece become more whole. The song is a lonely deteriorating synth line, refracted and isolated, played alongside a small court music ensemble on what was a crisp birdsong-filled November morning."

Tune in now.

Catch Tim Hecker at London's Barbican venue on October 6th.

