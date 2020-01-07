Tim Burgess Unveils Listening Party Book

Tim Burgess has revealed plans for a new book based on his famed Twitter based Listening Parties.

The social media phenomenon launched just as lockdown was confirmed , and went on to become a pandemic favourite with music-starved fans.

A way of experiencing music communally, the Listening Parties now span more than 700 albums, featuring input from a huge array of artists.

Now a new book has been pieced together, celebrating the best Listening Parties and featuring some exclusive insight.

DK Publishing have worked with Tim Burgess on the book, who has previously published three titles of his own.

Royalties from the incoming title will be donated to the Music Venue Trust.

Tim Burgess explains: "They’ve been doing such a brilliant job this past year and for a long time before. A pleasure to do my bit to help."

Royalties from the @LlSTENlNG_PARTY book will be going to The @musicvenuetrust - they’ve been doing such a brilliant job this past year and for a long time before. A pleasure to do my bit to help x x @dkbooks pic.twitter.com/uQTnhfCzfu — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 23, 2021

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.