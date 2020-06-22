Tim Burgess Listening Parties Are Now An 8-Bit Computer Game

A fun new 8-Bit computer game based on Tim Burgess Twitter listening parties has been unveiled.

The indie legend kicked off the Twitter-based album listening parties in March, just as the first lockdown came into force.

Since then, it's become a bona fide phenomenon, passing the 666th mark on Friday (February 12th).

A Japanese designer has developed a neat 8-Bit game that acts as a homage to Tim's work, while containing an array of cameos.

Featuring everyone from Bowie to Arlo Parks, it's reminiscent of those Alex Kidd or Super Mario scrollers.

Speaking to NME , Tim Burgess commented:

"He sent over a couple of ideas for a retro arcade Mario style game based on the albums we’ve had at the listening party and he just sent more levels including a screen for our Iron Maiden listening party tonight. We’re working on the next levels as we speak – Pixel Roisin Murphy is so cool! We might even end up with a playable game."

Check out a snippet below.

Tim's Twitter Listening Party will salute SOPHIE with a special listening party this evening (February 14th) from 7pm. Find the full schedule HERE.

