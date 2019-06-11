Tim Burgess, Bob Stanley Announce 'Tim Peaks' Compilation

Tim Burgess and pop aficionado Bob Stanley will unite on new compilation 'Tim Peaks'.

The two are keen fans of Twin Peaks, with Tim Burgess even launching his own ad hoc coffee brand in homage.

We've tasted it, and yes, it is damn fine - and there's a lot more to come, too.

New compilation 'Tim Peaks' is a tongue in cheek reference to David Lynch's iconic series, and transplants its atmosphere into the North of England.

Carefully curated by the Charlatans frontman alongside the pop scribe / St. Etienne musician, it moves from post-punk to dream pop via swathes of synths.

Out on November 29th via Ace Records, it will be available both digitally and on 2LP vinyl.

Here's the tracklisting:

1. CHOCI LONI ● YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS Rough Trade LP ROUGH 8 (1980) 2.25

2. HOUSE WITH A HUNDRED ROOMS ● THE CHILLS Flying Nun FNUK 11T (1987)

3.14 3. LIPS THAT WOULD KISS (FORM PRAYERS TO BROKEN STONE) ● DURUTTI COLUMN Factory Benelux FAC BN 2-005BIS (1980) 3.46

4. YANKS ● THE GIST Rough Trade RT 058 (1980) 2.13

5. HUNROS (A DREAM) ● GWENNO Heavenly LP HVNLP145C (2018) 2.30

6. I HAD TO SAY THIS ● THE CLIENTELE Pointy POINT 002 (1999) 3.30

7. I LOVE YOU (RESTRAINED IN A MOMENT) ● THE ROYAL FAMILY & THE POOR Factory LP FACT 95 (1984) 3.54

8. BETTY’S LAMENT ● ISAN Bad Jazz BEBOP 10 (1998) 5.08

9. SLOW MOTION ● JANE WEAVER Fire Records LP FIRELP484 (2017) 5.05

10. FUEL ● ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN Korova KOW 24 (T) (1982) 4.01

11. FLOWERS ● GALAXIE 500 Aurora Records LP AU002 (1988) 4.27

12. THE BROKEN FALL ● GNAC Kooky KOOKYDISC 007 (1998) 4.03

13. BLUE DRESS ● BIRDIE it Records LP ITRLP2 (1999) 3.55

14. DOG ● EL PERRO DEL MAR Memphis Industries CD MI058CD (2006) 2.59

15. FAIRY TALES (Demo version) ● STOCKHOLM MONSTERS LTM CD LTMCD 2335 2002 (2002) 4.06

16. DIFFERENT NOW ● CHASTITY BELT Hardly Art LP HAR-101 (2017) 3.47

17. A YEAR WITH NO HEAD ● BLUE ORCHIDS Rough Trade LP ROUGH 36 (1982) 2.34

18. TEN YEARS ● BRACKEN Home Assembly Music LP HAM014LP (2016) 4.06

19. SHEILA - SHE BEATS IN MY HEART ● THE FATES Taboo Records LP HAG 1 (1985) 6.53

20. SKY BURIAL ● DEAN McPHEE Hood Faire HDFR002V (2010) 3.47

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.