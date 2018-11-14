Tim Burgess, Bands F.C. Unite To Design Football Programme

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has united with Bands F.C. to design a football programme.

Bands F.C. match club crests against the history of your favourite bands, with their designs becoming cult items.

Tim Burgess is clearly a fan, and united with Bands F.C. to design the programme for this weekend's game between Salford City and Aldershot Town.

With a nod and a wink to The Charlatans it's pretty cool in its own right, with all funds going to charity - as an added bonus Tim Burgess will be in charge of the pre-match tunes at the game.

Salford City are of course partly owned by Gary Neville, a long-time fan of the Charlies, and he helped bring the frontman on board.

Nick Fraser of Bands F.C says:

“Bands F.C. has been such a brilliant story so far – we’re the shirt sponsors of a couple of community teams and we even got to work with Pulp on some shirts raising money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

“Salford City and Tim Burgess have both been supportive from the start so we’re excited to be working with them both on Saturday.”

Check out the design below.

The cover of the @SalfordCityFC programme for Saturday looks familiar ; ) pic.twitter.com/RZQfk2pHHw — The Charlatans (@thecharlatans) November 15, 2018

