Tim Burgess Announces New EP 'Ascent Of The Ascended'

Tim Burgess will release new EP 'Ascent Of The Ascended' on November 27th.

The Charlatans frontman, label owner, and author returned to his solo duties earlier this year, releasing the excellent album 'I Love The New Sky' on Bella Union.

A summer of touring was planned, but alas it wasn't to be, with Tim Burgess becoming the lockdown prince thanks to his Twitter based album parties.

New EP 'Ascent Of The Ascended' finds the songwriter focussing on his own work once more, featuring two new songs and a four-track live session from New York, recorded back in March.

Ultra-relaxing new song 'Yours. To Be' is online now, and it's a fine entrance point into his latest project.

Tim Burgess comments...

“At the tail end of the glory of the night before - with all the hope and beauty that the following morning brings. Away from the glare of the party - like the calm after the storm has left town. It’s a feeling that’s so pure and uncluttered. It’s around a while, then real life starts to creep back in. It’s all about making the most of moments as they are happening.”

Tune in now.

