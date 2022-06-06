Tim Burgess Announces New Double Album 'Typical Music'

Tim Burgess will release new album 'Typical Music' on September 23rd.

The album was laid down at Rockfield studios in Wales, the same hallowed ground used by Queen, Manic Street Preachers, and many more.

Out on September 23rd, 'Typical Music' is an ambitious 22 track project, a true double album in the classic sense of the word.

“OK, we all know about double albums, right?” he says. “Historically, they've been thought of as indulgent. But I came to the conclusion that what I was doing was the opposite of that. I wanted to give people everything that I'd done. And everything that I brought to the studio and worked on with the guys, I coloured them all in equally. Every idea was treated as if it was the best thing and had to be treated with extreme care. I wanted to give everything of myself. That was it.”

The title track is online now, a helter-skelter rockabilly number that surges into a dreamily melodic chorus.

Kevin Godley directs the video, and it picks up on the speed of the original composition.

The director comments...

"'Typical Music' sounds like an out of control ‘something’ moving at improbable speed, hoping bits don’t fall off before it crashes, and that chaotic propulsion is what this film is about. We shot in a tiny room using 3 hand-held cameras, the most effective being a GoPro with a 360-degree lens that Tim filmed himself with whilst literally bouncing off the walls, his performer’s understanding of its potential giving the film exactly the kind of warp speed jeopardy I was looking for."

'Typical Music' is out on September 23rd. Catch Tim Burgess on a nationwide tour in June.

Photo Credit: Cat Stevens

