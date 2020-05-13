Tim Ayre's 'I Want It' Exudes Sheer Joy

Tim Ayre is part of the Kitsuné Musique family, with the label's global perspectives growing in ambition with each passing day.

The Australian producer has a joyous touch to his dancefloor electronics, an approach that seems to exude joy and optimism.

Much-needed qualities right now, his new single 'I Want It' is a blast of positivity, one rippled in sunshine.

The track was sparked by relocating within Australia, shifting from Melbourne to Sydney and in the process re-connecting with friends.

He comments: "I’d just moved up to Sydney from Melbourne and was hanging out with my mate Jack a heap writing songs. It was the middle of summer so I was just going to the beach every day between writing because I never really got the chance to do that in Melbourne."

"So I think the song carries that vibe I had at the time, crazy to think how different things are right now to then - makes me really appreciate how good the summer was here."

Out now, 'I Want It' blasts past the barriers set in its way, infused with enormous colour and vitality. We've got first play of the video - tune in now.

