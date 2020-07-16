TiKA Flips Prince Classic 'I Would Die 4 U' On Its Side

Toronto grown multi-hyphenate TiKA does things her own way.

An artist with deep roots in both music and visual platforms, she's got the confidence to take these influences and transform them into something new.

Upcoming album 'Soothing Love' lands at the end of February, but before then TiKA is ready to go toe-to-toe with one of her most cherished heroes.

'I Would Die 4 U' is a Prince classic, a staple of the Purple One's repertoire and one of his most dearly loved songs.

TiKA completely transforms it, and her powerful, gutsy rendering reconfigured the lascivious original as an intense ballad.

"I wanted to pay homage to his legacy by doing a rendition of one of my favorite records by him," she comments. "Not many people know this, but the original recording of 'I Would Die 4 U' is Prince singing from the perspective of Christ. To embody the word of God while purposefully turning a record into a pop hit is no easy task, and the song always brings me to tears when I hear it. Prince was a genius. Songs like this remind me of the importance and value of my relationship with The Divine, which remains unwavering and steadfast even in times of great sorrow."

In her new version, TikA wants to channel "the importance of duality on multiple fronts. In spirituality and sensuality. In kindness and closeness. In forgiveness and reconciliation. In honesty and compassion. It’s all about balance. One can exist without the other, but it’s so much more delicious when these concepts exist harmoniously side-by-side."

"The song reminds me to be good to others, and to remain kind and loving even when the world is dark and cruel. Most importantly, 'I Would Die 4 U' reminds me to see God in myself and in others."

Clash is able to share the striking, dynamic video, one that places TiKA centre stage for an outrageous, truly gripping performance.

"For this video, I was inspired by Prince’s live stage shows which were masterfully and intentionally assembled to relay a specific feeling and message. We chose a regal all-purple, textured space, with shots of me performing this powerful record. I wear all white to signify purity and being born again."

"Still shots of me on the guitar with exquisite make-up are all to pay homage to the brilliant stylist and stage aesthetic that Prince would bring on stage each night to honour The Divine."

Tune in now.

TiKA's new album 'Soothing Love' will be released in February.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.