Tijuana's Mint Field Return With Spectral Cut 'Vamos Rapido'

Tijuana's Mint Fields have ushered in their return with ominous new cut 'Vamos Rapido'.

The band previously operated as a two-piece, before expanding to a trio with the introduction of Sebastian Neyra.

New EP 'Mientras Esperas' is incoming, a brooding return that moves somewhere between Krautrock's outer fringes and all-out psychedelia.

Amorphous new track 'Vamos Rapido' leads the way, it's undulating rhythm set against those organic tapestries of sound.

A song about linking in to those around you, 'Vamos Rapido' is both endlessly old and hopelessly new. They explain:

"'Vamos Rapido' is about how quickly time can pass by, the rhythm of people and how to find your own around others."

Tune in now.

'Mientras Esperas' will be released on March 1st.

