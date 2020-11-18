Tierra Whack Shares Double Drop 'Peppers And Onions', 'feel good'

Tierra Whack has shared new double drop 'Peppers And Onions' and 'feel good'.

The Philly talent returned to solo duties with her single 'Dora' a few weeks back, raising hopes of a potential follow up to her exceptional 2018 album 'Whack World' .

With a double drop of new material now online, it seems that Tierra has more than a few surprises up her sleeve.

Two singles showing contrasting aspects of her personality, the release seems to underline the raw creative breadth that fuels her work.

Out now, you can check out 'Peppers And Onions' alongside 'feel good' below.

