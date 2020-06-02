Tierra Whack Samples Alanis Morissette On New Song 'CLONES'

Tierra Whack has shared new song 'CLONES'.

The Stateside artist is using self-isolation wisely, constructing new material and playing about with fresh ideas.

New song 'CLONES' is out now, and finds Tierra utilising a cheeky sample of Alanis Morissette‘s 'Ironic'.

Matched to some playful social media visuals, it's sheer, unadulterated Tierra Whack - from the riveting word play down to the bumping beat.

She writes: "This song is dedicate to everyone on lockdown..."

Tune in now.

