London songwriter Tiece embraces the darkness on new single 'Lucky 13'.

Formerly one-half of acclaimed duo Girlhood, Tessa Cavanna's solo endeavour is a chance for her to really express her truth.

Taking 100% control over every aspect of her music, Tiece will release debut album 'Nowhere Now Here' on January 1st.

"Slow and witchy" new single 'Lucky 13' walks on the dark side of the road, with Tiece seeking out isolation as a road to self-discovery.

The sharply defined, ultra-minimalist palette leans on trip hop elements, while her vocals has a jazz tinge to it.

She comments: "This track came about at a point when instead of resisting the darkness, I closed my eyes and fell into it... Sometimes you have to swim into the abyss to really feel like yourself and find out who you are."

Tune in below.

