Tiana Major9 Shares New Single 'Lucky'

Tiana Major9 has shared her new single 'Lucky' in full.

Each new step from the soulful vocalist seems to be shrouded in hype, with fan expectation settling on her every move.

New single 'Lucky' is a blast of future-facing soul, fusing that dank, hip-hop beat with the flexibility of jazz.

Mixing it all up with her East London inflections, 'Lucky' is Tiana at her irrepressible best.

She comments: "I’m so excited to share ‘Lucky’ with the world. It was made to make you feel good!”

Tune in now.

