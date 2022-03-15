Tiana Major9 Shares New EP 'Fool Me Once' In Full

Tiana Major9 has shared her new EP 'Fool Me Once' in full.
Out now, it follows a short string of single drops, leading fans into a fresh era.
'Fool Me Once' is dominated by Tiana's soulful flair, while recruiting a select batch of guests.
Recent burner '2 Seater' boasts Chicago rap force Smino, for example, while Tiana Major9 works with a host of production talent.
The overall impact of the EP is cathartic, with the songwriter's emotional pull leaving a profound impact on the listener.
Tiana Major9 explains...
"These are four tracks I love so much and couldn't wait to perform and share them with the world because It's been a minute. 'Fool Me Once' will give you a good idea of what my album will feel like... I hope you love these songs as much as I do..."
Tune in now.
