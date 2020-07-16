Tiana Major9 Announces New EP 'At Sixes And Sevens'

Tiana Major9 has confirmed details of her new EP 'At Sixes And Sevens'.

The R&B riser recently inked a deal with Motown Records, perhaps the most legendary name in the history of soul music.

New EP 'At Sixes And Sevens' is her label debut, and it's an ambitious project that will be detailed across a four part mini-series.

Recent single 'Lucky' appears on the EP, with Tiana commenting: "To be at Sixes and Sevens means to be at a state of total confusion...Love is confusing.”

Tracklisting:

1. (I ACCEPT MY EMOTIONS)

2. …Exclusively

3. Lucky

4. (OPEN TO LOVE)

5. Collide

6. Think About You (Notion Mix)

7. (WHAT IS MINE)

8. Real Affair…

9. Same Space?

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.