Tia Gostelow's 'Get To It' Is The Start Of Something New

Australia's Tia Gostelow has a potent, highly individual voice.

Moving to Brisbane a few years back, she swapped small-town life to fully immerse herself in the city's music scene.

Blossoming with each show, she refined a potent songwriting style, matching flecks of indie rock to her personal observations.

Her debut album has caused waves, with breakout single 'Strangers' wracking up 10 million global streams - in any terms, that's a big number.

New single 'Get To It' is the start of something new, with Tia exploring attitudes of self-awareness, being utterly honest with herself.

A short, sharp shock, it's blessed with some ear-worm melodies and neat hooks. She explains...

'Get To It' is the start of something new for me. A new mindset, more self-awareness and honesty in who I am and what I want to be and not allowing my own fears to hold me back and keep me from being the best version of myself, regardless of who likes it or not.

