Tiña Share Surprising New Single 'Dip'

South London group Tiña have shared their new single 'Dip'.

The band are part of the vortex of musicians assembling around the Brixton Windmill, and made their debut on Speedy Wunderground last year.

Standing aside from their peers, Tiña have a skewed jangle pop vision as obtuse as it is striking.

New release 'Dip' -Speedy’s second ever digital-only single - is out now, and it's an absolute pearl.

Oddball jangle-pop that continually surprises, it offers a uniquely refreshing take on a C86 leaning template.

Surreal yet infectious, it's dominated by frontman Joshua Loftin's eerily contagious falsetto.

On working with producer once more Dan Carey the singer comments:

Even in my state of anxiety and paranoia working with Dan is so fun and beautiful. His daughter's dog is called Feta, and she makes you feel good to hold.

I believe Dan has meditated all his life and he just pops into the studio to record before returning to his world peace.

Tune in now.

