Tiña Share New Single 'People'

Enigmatic South London group Tiña have shared new single 'People'.

The band's line up coalesces around leader and frontman Joshua Loftin, who steers incoming album 'Positive Mental Health Music'.

Out on November 6th, it's set to be a landmark of sorts - it's the first album to be released via Speedy Wunderground.

New single 'People' is a curious slice of music, with the high, keening vocal matched to scattershot post-punk guitars.

Ineffably relaxing, Joshua Loftin comments: "The sun's going down, John Lennon and Elton John are in a small row boat together, they've just been intimate with each other and are lying down side by side, and everything is okay."

The video features the full group, all donning Joshua Loftin's trademark pink cowboy hat, as they lark around at a skatepark. The singer continues:

"This video was a big collaboration of ideas and work from different people all melded into one. A big shout out to the friends & community who came out for the skatepark part of the video shoot and made it a great day."

Tune in now.

