Tiña Discover Themselves On 'I Feel Fine'

Speed, that's the thing.

Every release on Speedy Wunderground is completed at haste, with Dan Carey ushering bands into his South London studio for some breakneck sessions.

The producer was recommended new group Tiña at a house party, and swiftly tracked them down.

A nefarious bunch, Tiña boast among their number members of Bat-Bike, Uncle Tesco and Pet Grotesque, lining up as follows: Joshua Loftin (vox/guitar), George Rhys Davies (drums), Uncle Tesco (bass), Oliver R Lester (guitar) & Calum Armstrong (keys).

New seven inch single 'I Feel Fine' lifts a title from the Beatles, but the sound is more akin to the fetid psych-pop channelled by Wand or Ty Segall.

Reminiscent of the kind of wiry post-punk thrills that made Goat Girl's debut LP such a delight, 'I Feel Fine' is an imposing start by the South London crew.

Joshua Loftin recalls: "Working with Dan was like working with a musical holy man or shaman. He softly moves around the studio intuitively making suggestions in a way that makes it feel like it was your choice to record on that specific guitar."

Tune in now.

'I Feel Fine' will be released on May 3rd - order LINK.

