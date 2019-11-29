Thys, Amon Tobin Share Highly Textured Joint Track 'Turning Point'

Dutch electronic musician Thys reconvenes with Amon Tobin on nuanced, textured new song 'Turning Point'.

The digital maverick's Groningen studio is a hub for forward thinking electronics, but his ambitions stretch across the globe.

A long-time friend and creative associate with Amon Tobin, the two have set up a leyline between LA and the Netherlands.

New track 'Turning Point' is informed by this relationship, with its rooted extending back just over a decade.

"'Turning Point', in its oldest shape, was started in 2011 when I first visited Amon's old studio, he was still living among the giant Sequoia trees outside San Francisco back then," recalls Thys. "It took almost a decade, and many sessions between LA and Groningen for us to fulfill the initial promise that first demo gave us."

"Originally it had drums and a lot of bass sound design, but we stripped all of that out because it was the chords and the synths that were interesting to us. As in the rest of the Ithaca journey, we chose to complement the synth sounds with orchestral and vocal textures rather than with high testosterone bass sound design and drum sounds."

A highly textured track, there's a rich, soundscape element to the manner in which 'Turning Point' progresses, one amplified by the contributions of Sleepnet.

Stripped from incoming EP 'Ithaca' - out on November 20th - you can check it out below.

Tune in now.