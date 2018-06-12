THVS Birth Heavy Pop With New Single 'Palisades'

Belfast group take another step forwards...
16 · 08 · 2019

Belfast's own THVS are obsessed with the concept of 'heavy pop'.

Matching crunching riffs to pop-centric songwriting, the band's previous EPs have fully absorbed the influence of post-hardcore.

Essentially post-hardcore but definitely not post-melody, their new album 'Fevers' lands later this year.

Out on October 7th, it exemplifies their heavy pop vision, a bold, vibrant, powerful full length.

New single 'Palisades' is out this weekend, with the Belfast band set to play a launch show in their home city.

A taut, literate piece of music that is both chaotic and restrained, heavy but light-some, it underlines the dogged contradictions that make 'heavy pop' such a fascinating concept.

Tune in now.

Catch TVHS at the Limelight, Belfast on August 17th.

