Thurston Moore Shares New Song 'Canteloupe'

Thurston Moore has shared his new single 'Canteloupe'.

The guitarist will release new album 'By The Fire' on September 25th, following sessions at East London's Total Refreshment Centre studio.

Produced by Eva Prinz, the record is said to be political in tone , reflecting the toxic atmosphere and societal upheaval of the past 12 months.

New single 'Canteloupe' is online now, and it matches his no wave leaning guitar to dreamy, Baudelaire-esque Symbolist poetry.

He sings: "we're pulsing blue blue to orange / dripping fire music down yr back..."

Check it out now.

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;http://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/track/canteloupe&quot; href=&quot;http://thurstonmoore1.bandcamp.com/track/canteloupe&quot;&gt;Canteloupe by Thurston Moore&lt;/a&gt;

