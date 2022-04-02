Thurston Moore Image

Thurston Moore Confirms New Album 'Screen Time'

It features 10 instrumentals...
04 · 02 · 2022

Thurston Moore will release new album 'Screen Time' on February 25th.

The avant rock guitarist recorded the album during 2020, that long strange year marked by grief, lockdown, and protest.

The title 'Screen Time' points to the duties of a parent - how much screen time is too much? - but also how we construct connections with the broader world.

Out digitally on February 25th via Southern Lord, 'Screen Time' features 10 solo instrumental guitar tracks.

Two new pieces - 'The Station' and 'The Walk' - are online now, giving a flavour of where Thurston Moore will take this project.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Vera Marmelo

