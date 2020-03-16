Thundercat's 'Fair Chance' Is His Tribute To Mac Miller

Thundercat has shared his beautiful new song 'Fair Chance'.

The musical polymath's new album 'It Is What It Is' is out on April 3rd, a typically broad, unruly, and inspired statement.

Constructed alongside Flying Lotus, the record features a number of highlights, including Thundercat's new single.

'Fair Chance' is a tribute to Mac Miller, and it's an attempt to sum up what the man and his music meant.

Online now, it features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B, with Thundercat keeping everything grounded.

He comments...

“This song is about Mac… when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did".

